Cheryl Burke

Appeared: Season 2-19, Season 23, Season 25, Season 27-30

Reason for Exit: Burke left to pursue other projects and later returned.

“It was like I needed to learn again. I needed to surround myself in a different environment,” she told Nicki Swift in March 2021. “I started feeling like I was on autopilot, and that’s never fun, which is why I also went to Argentina to learn how to Argentine tango when the show added that dance.”