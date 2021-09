Derek Hough

Appeared: Season 5-11, Season 13-21 and Season 23

Reason for Exit: In November 2016, Derek revealed that he wasn’t sure whether he was coming back because he had “a few projects” coming up.

“I didn’t think I was going to come back to the show a couple times now and ended up coming back. That show will always be my family,” he told TV Guide, before joining World of Dance as a judge.

He returned to DWTS for season 29 as a judge.