Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Who Has Left and Why

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Appeared: Season 2-5, Season 7-15, Season 18 and Season 23-25

Reason for Exit: Following his 2018 departure, Chmerkovskiy shared that he was looking forward to supporting the show from the sidelines.

“I’m excited about all the opportunities. I keep saying the platform has been amazing. It’s great to see new faces especially representing ballroom dance,” he told Us in March 2020. “We’ve had an incredible wave of new people that are now representing the same way, and probably better.”