Peta Murgatroyd

Appeared: Season 13-20, Season 22, Season 24-25 and Season 28-29

Reason for Exit: “As many of you know, after 10 years with @dancingabc, I will not be returning for Season 30,” she wrote on Instagram in September 2021. “While I will miss being a part of the show, I’m excited to continue to focus on other projects and my business endeavors, along with spending quality time with family.”