All the Rules and Secrets You Didn’t Know About ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Dress Rehearsal Rules

Dancing With the Stars tapes (and airs) on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, but celebrities arrive at the studio at 10:45 a.m. ET (7:45 a.m. local time). The duos hear the band, do wardrobe fittings and get their hair and makeup done before dress rehearsal begins at 1:15 ET.

“We give a range of notes from lights, there might be a performance that is too dark, or it may be a straightforward wardrobe note that we hate the color of that tie, should we give him a different tie? It can be any range of things, but it’s the final chance to really hone in on the creative and make sure that everybody’s on the same page so you know what to expect when it comes to the live show,” executive producer Sungkur told Business Insider in 2018, noting that “sometimes the band’s arrangement will be a little different from the track” so it’s “a constant collaboration between all the technical departments to make sure that we are presenting these performances and all the elements in the show to the best of our abilities.”