James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater

The actor danced a samba to Diplo — which worked perfectly, since he portrayed him in What Would Diplo Do? However, Emma told him it was the toughest dance of the season. Bruno and Carrie Ann loved his incredible hip movements, but she did say that sometimes his movements are too big for his body. Len had the line of the night: “Tooty fruity, what a booty!”

Score: 27