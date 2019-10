Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing a very twisty Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing,” The Office star dedicated her dance to anyone who had to work extremely hard to make their dreams come true. Carrie Ann said that it really paid off that she was putting in the hard work. Len was “a really happy chippy” because Pasha put in a fleckle into the routine, which isn’t easy. Plus, she has vertigo!

Score: 27