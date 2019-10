Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson

The judges were hoping to see Kel and Witney connect even more duing their Quickstep to “Part Time Lover.” In order to get his feet moving faster, the entire cast came in to play dodgeball against him. Carrie Ann said it was “ridiculously amazing,” but Len said there was a “major incident.” Witney took the blame, admitting she slipped on her dress.

Score: 26