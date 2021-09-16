Changes

“There’s a lot of changes. There’s things when I came on as executive producer of season 29, I had all these crazy ideas. But you know, you gotta kind of like ease your way into it, and we’re doing some of them! I’m throwing some things in where the dancers are gonna be like, ‘Really, Tyra? Thank you, really?'” Banks teased to Entertainment Tonight on September 15. “Competitive things, things we’ve never done before, [throwing] a little wrench at these professional dancers that know how to do everything. The celebs have to do it too and they’re already amateur, right? But it’s the pros that are so perfect with everything. I think it’s important to constantly challenge ourselves or else we get a little bit too complacent. They’re some of the best dancers in the entire world and I think the best also need challenges to take them to the [next] level. So I can’t wait to see that.”

The model added that there will “be some nostalgia” as the show enters season 30. “But we still wanna stay fresh and relevant and constantly looking to the future, and doing that thing that makes people go, ‘Oh my gosh!'” she explained.