First Week’s Songs

While the partnerships won’t be revealed until premiere night, ABC shared what song and style each celebrity will tackle the first week.

Allen will dance a tango to “The Way I Are” by Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson, while Green will give the foxtrot a try, set to “Skate” by Bruno Mars. The Bling Empire star will also dance a tango, though hers will bring the glitz of Fergie’s “Glamorous.” Former Bachelor James will try his best cha cha to Rick James’ “Give It To Me Baby” and Kloots will tango to J.Lo’s “Dance Again.” Hardin will also tackle a tango to “Simply Irresistible” by Robert Palmer and the influencer will salsa to Lizzo’s “Juice.” Kove is set to do a paso doble, Lee will attempt a jive and The Miz will cha cha to a chart-topping BTS hit. Rigsby will get physical to the Olivia Newton-John hit with a tango and Shumpert will try to wow the judges with a jive to “Hey Ya!” Additionally, the RHOA personality will dance a foxtrot to Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” and teen queen Siwa will quickstep to Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” Then, former Spice Girl Melanie C will dance to one of her popular hits, “Wannabe,” for a high-energy cha cha.