Reality TV ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Who’s Back, Who’s Competing and More to Know By Emily Longeretta September 6, 2021 Courtesy of Lindsay Arnold Cusick/Instagram 8 8 / 8 The Studio Arnold smiled in a September 5 Instagram Story video taken back on set. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News