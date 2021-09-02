Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 30 Announced: Who’s Back and Who’s Missing?

By
'Dancing With the Stars' Pros for Season 30 Announced: Who's Back and Who's Missing?
 ABC/Craig Sjodin
15
8 / 15
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Witney Carson

The dancer has been on 11 seasons and won season 19 with pal Alfonso Ribeiro.

Back to top