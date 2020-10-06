Reality TV

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 4: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2

By
Nev and Jenna DWTS Recap Oct 5
 ABC/Laretta Houston
13
5 / 13
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Nev & Jenna

Dance: Rumba to “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion

Score: 24/30

Back to top