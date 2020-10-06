Reality TV ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 4: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2 By Erin Crabtree October 5, 2020 ABC/Laretta Houston 13 10 / 13 Vernon & Peta Dance: Rumba to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green Score: 22/30 Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ProSource Vice President Kelly Conklin Embarks on A New Venture Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News