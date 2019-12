Season 17: Amber Riley and Derek Hough

Glee star Amber Riley gave DWTS vet Derek Hough his record-breaking fifth Mirrorball victory in the fall of 2013. They beat out fellow finalists Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff, and Jack Osbourne and Cheryl Burke, with a perfect-scoring samba-quickstep combination to “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.” Other competitors that season included Christina Milian, Leah Remini, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.