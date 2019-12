Season 1: Kelly Monaco and Alec Mazo

First class all the way! The inaugural season of DWTS in June 2005 featured only six celebrity dancers — Trista Sutter, Evander Holyfield, Rachel Hunter, Joey McIntyre, John O’Hurley, and soap star Kelly Monaco, who won the competition with pro Alec Mazo in his first of five seasons on the show. (He never again finished higher than eighth place.)