Season 4: Apolo Anton Ohno and Julianne Hough

Newbie pro Julianne Hough interrupted Cheryl Burke‘s two-season winning streak by taking home the Mirrorball with Olympic skater Apolo Anton Ohno in May 2007. Their rumba, paso doble, and freestyle dances on the finale put them above fellow finalists Joey Fatone and Laila Ali, who danced with Kym Johnson and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, respectively.