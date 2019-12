Season 7: Brooke Burke and Derek Hough

Julianne’s brother Derek Hough earned his first victory in November 2008 with model/actress Brooke Burke, who later co-hosted the show with Tom Bergeron before being replaced by Erin Andrews in 2013. They beat out stars including a pre-superstardom Kim Kardashian (partnered with Mark Ballas), Susan Lucci (partnered with Tony Dovolani), and Lance Bass (partnered with Lacey Schwimmer).