Season 8: Shawn Johnson and Mark Ballas

Shawn Johnson was born to be a winner. Fresh off her performance at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, where she won four gold medals and one silver medal, the gymnast joined forces with Mark Ballas to take home the season eight Mirrorball trophy in May 2009. Gilles Marini and Cheryl Burke were the runners-up, while Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani finished third.