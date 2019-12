Season 9: Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson

The more the merrier? Season nine of DWTS started in September 2009 with 16 contestants instead of the usual 13. Notable names included Melissa Joan Hart, Kathy Ireland, Aaron Carter, Joanna Krupa, Kelly Osbourne, and Mya, the latter two of whom made it to the finals with eventual winner Donny Osmond and his partner Kym Johnson. Lifelong showbiz vet Osmond earned two perfect scores on the finale, for a freestyle routine and an Argentine tango.