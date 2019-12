Season 10: Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough

Don’t cha wish your girlfriend was hot like her? Nicole Scherzinger drew on her Pussycat Dolls experience to win the Mirrorball trophy with then-second-time victor Derek Hough in May 2010. Other contestants that very, very memorable season included astronaut Buzz Aldrin, reality TV stars Kate Gosselin and Jake Pavelka, actress Pamela Anderson, and sportscaster Erin Andrews, who replaced Brooke Burke as Tom Bergeron‘s co-host in 2013.