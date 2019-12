Season 13: J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff

Actor and Army veteran J.R. Martinez won more than just fans’ hearts on season 13 of DWTS. With help from Karina Smirnoff, he triumphed over stars including runner-up Rob Kardashian (whose sister Kim competed in season seven), talk show hostess Ricki Lake, actor David Arquette, MTV reality star Kristin Cavallari, and model Elisabetta Canalis, who split from A-lister George Clooney just months before her stint in the ballroom.