Season 14: Donald Driver and Peta Murgatroyd

NFL player Donald Driver beat out stars including Jaleel White, Gavin DeGraw, Sherri Shepherd, and Maria Menounos to win the Mirrorball in May 2012. Runners-up Katherine Jenkins and Mark Ballas actually had a higher total score from the judges during finals week, but Driver and partner Peta Murgatroyd earned more votes from viewers.