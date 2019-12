Season 16: Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough

Country singer Kellie Pickler may have finished sixth on season five of American Idol, but she was number one on season 16 of DWTS in the spring of 2013. With Derek Hough by her side, she waltzed to victory over contestants including Bachelor alum Sean Lowe (who memorably dedicated a dance to his now-wife Catherine Giudici), Real Housewives star Lisa Vanderpump, and Disney Channel phenom Zendaya Coleman.