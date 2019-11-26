Season 18: Meryl Davis and Maksim Chmerkovskiy

After 14 seasons, Maksim Chmerkovskiy finally earned his first win in May 2014, with Olympian Meryl Davis. Their chemistry sparked rumors of a romance, and though both insisted they were just friends, they definitely had a special bond. Chmerkovskiy left the show before season 19, saying he wanted Davis to be the last person he danced with. Other contestants included Davis’ ice dancing partner Charlie White, Candace Cameron Bure, and paralympian Amy Purdy, who performed using prosthetic legs.