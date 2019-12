Season 24: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater

They did it! Pro dancer Slater won her very first mirrorball trophy thanks to the athlete. “Rashad, you know already what I think of you. Words fail me, but seeing you win this season and achieve something you thought you couldn’t do has been the biggest joy of all for me,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2017. “Seeing you so happy is more to me than winning anything for myself I adore you. Congratulations partner! We did it!”