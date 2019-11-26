Season 26: Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

The pair won during the DWTS: Athletes special season. “I feel so overwhelmed, and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to win this with. So I owe it a lot to Adam, and I don’t think I would be standing here without him,” the pro dancer told Us Weekly after they won in May 2018. Rippon added of his experience: “I think that it’s just reminded me that every time you step out of your comfort zone, and you push yourself into an experience that you’ve never done before, is when you really have the truest feeling of accomplishment.”