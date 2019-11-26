Season 27: Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess

Radio personality Bobby Bones shocked America – and himself – when he took home the mirrorball in November 2018. “We were never the ones who were supposed to win. In the beginning when they put me in the show, I had the worst odds,” Bones told Us Weekly exclusively following his win. “When they said our name, we had to look at each other for a second but we thought they were just saying everyone’s name again. I think most people are shocked that we won. The people who voted aren’t because they are the ones who kept us in and they are the ones who made this happen for us but she is the one who made this happen for me.” This was also Burgess’ first win, and she couldn’t have been happier. “It’s insane and incredible and better than anything I could have ever imagined,” she told Us. “I won my first mirrorball with Bobby and it’s the most epic moment that I will at some point figure out how to put in words.”