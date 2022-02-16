Season 28: Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten

The former Bachelorette took home the top prize in November 2019. “WE DID IT! Thank you all so much!” Brown wrote on Instagram at the time. Bersten, who sparked romance rumors with the former pageant queen during the season, paid tribute to the rest of the final four (Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina) in his emotional post-show Instagram.

“I wanted to take this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate all the couples who I had the pleasure of sharing the finals with! Everybody worked so hard and had such incredible dances tonight, it was truly magical! I am so lucky and proud to have shared this experience with you. @iamkelmitchell @laurenalaina @allybrooke you are all so talented and I’m going to cherish all the memories we made throughout this special journey together!” he wrote at the time.