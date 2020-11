Season 29: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

The former Bachelorette and the pro dancer won the mirrorball in November 2020. Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson came in second place, followed by Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber. The win marked the first for Chigvintsev.