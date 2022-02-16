Season 30: Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach

The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was crowned the champion alongside his partner in November 2021. “My name will get talked about a lot for this, but I couldn’t have had a better coach [or] made a better friend,” the athlete, who was the first NBA player to take home the DWTS title, gushed exclusively to Us at the time about Karagach.

He added: “Seriously, like, if this is not an ode to all the incredible work that you’ve done over your lifetime of being a real professional dancer — to be able to cram years of experience into what? We’ve been here three months? To see the end result be me holding the mirrorball, you’re an incredible person, an incredible teacher and incredible coach and an amazing friend. So thank you, Dancing With the Stars, for pairing me with DJ Yellow.”