Did Radcliffe Hit the Gym for His Role As Weird Al?

In an interview with GQ in October 2022, Radcliffe revealed that he didn’t purposely get fit for the part, instead he just has an interest in fitness — which led the filmmakers to come up with the idea to highlight his physique for the parody biopic. “It wasn’t a decision so much as they found it funny that that’s how I looked,” the Broadway alum admitted.