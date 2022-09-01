How Does It Work?
Too Hot to Handle’s Melinda hosts the dating series, which features five pairs of siblings and one pair of cousins as they try to find The One together.
The trailer, which was released at the beginning of August 2022, showed plenty of awkward — and dramatic — moments, including the contestants’ uncomfortable navigation of getting intimate with potential partners in front of their family members.
"This is probably the first time I'm going to kiss a girl in front of my sister," contestant Deyon states during a confessional with his sister Dyman.