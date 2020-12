James Van Der Beek

After playing Dawson, Van Der Beek landed many TV roles, starring in Mercy, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber, What Would Diplo Do? and Pose. In 2019, he competed on Dancing With the Stars and came in fifth place. Van Der Beek was married to Heather McComb from 2003 to 2009. In 2010, he married Kimberly Brook and the couple share five children.