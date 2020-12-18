‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Joshua Jackson

Jackson’s TV career thrived after Dawson’s Creek, as he went on to star in Fringe, The Affair, When They See Us and Little Fires Everywhere. He also landed many movie roles, appearing in Americano, Shutter and One Week. Jackson also starred in the stage productions of A Life in the Theatre, Smart People and Children of a Lesser God. From 2006 to 2016, the Mighty Ducks star dated Diane Kruger. Two years after the pair’s split, he began dating Jodie Turner-Smith, who he married in 2019. They welcomed their first child in 2020.