Kerr Smith

While starring in My Bloody Valentine 3D and Final Destination 5, Smith’s career thrived mostly on TV, landing dozens of roles after Dawson’s Creek. He had major roles on Charmed, E-Ring, Justice, CSI: New York, Life Unexpected, The Fosters and Riverdale. He was married to Harmoni Everett from 2003 to 2009. He later married Lisa Smith and the couple run TerraLife Wellness company.