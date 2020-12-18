‘Dawson’s Creek’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Michelle Williams

Following the teen drama, Williams took over the big screen, going on to star in Blue Valentine, My Week with Marilyn, Manchester by the Sea and The Greatest Showman. In 2014, she led the Broadway revival of Cabaret and two years later, appeared in Broadway’s Blackbird. She is a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor and has been nominated for a Tony award and four Academy Awards. Williams welcomed a daughter in 2005 with the late Heath Ledger. She was briefly married to Phil Elverum from 2018 to 2019. In 2020, she married Fosse/Vernon director Thomas Kail and the pair share one child.