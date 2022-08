Adam Goldberg

Goldberg played Mike, who gets beaten up by Clint (Nicky Katt) during the kegger. He went on to appear in films including Saving Private Ryan, A Beautiful Mind, Zodiac, The Hebrew Hammer and 2 Days in Paris. He also landed a few scene-stealing roles on Friends, Fargo and The Jim Gaffigan Show.

The actor shares two children with artist Roxanne Daner, whom he married in 2014.