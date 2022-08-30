Anthony Rapp

As Tony Olson, Rapp was the anxious and talkative geek who decides to let loose for the first time in his young adult life. After Dazed and Confused, Rapp built a long and celebrated career in theater, film and TV. The actor is perhaps best known for his role as Mark Cohen in Rent, which he originated on Broadway and brought to the screen in the show’s film adaptation. Since 2017, he has played Lieutenant Paul Stamets on Star Trek: Discovery.

During the height of the #MeToo movement, the actor opened up about his experience with sexual harassment as a minor working in the entertainment industry. Rapp alleged that actor Kevin Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward him when he was 14 years old. After coming forward, Rapp became a vocal advocate for change in the industry. Spacey, for his part, claimed he didn’t recall the encounter. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years,” the House of Cards alum said at the time.