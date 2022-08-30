Ben Affleck

Affleck was just 20 years old when he played Fred O’Bannion, a super-senior with an appetite for hazing. He went on to star in movies including Good Will Hunting, Armageddon, Shakespeare in Love, Gone Girl and The Way Back. The Massachusetts native has also won two Oscars, picking up a screenwriting trophy with BFF Matt Damon in 1998 for Good Will Hunting and winning Best Picture for Argo in 2013. In 2016, Affleck tried his hand at the superhero genre when he took on the role of Bruce Wayne — a.k.a. Batman — in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Justice League star wed Jennifer Garner in 2005. The duo — who share children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel — called it quits in 2015. In 2021, Affleck rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, whom he previously dated from 2002 to 2004. The couple tied the knot in July 2022.