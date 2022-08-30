Jason London

London played Randall “Pink” Floyd, the disaffected football player at the heart of the film. Since his ride around the streets of Austin, Texas, London has appeared in movies including Broken Vessels, Poor White Trash, The Rage: Carrie 2, Out Cold and All Roads Lead Home. He’s also racked up a slew of TV credits in shows including CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds and NCIS.

The actor was married to Charlie Spradling, with whom he shares one daughter, from 1997 to 2006. London and Sofia Karstens tied the knot in 2011.