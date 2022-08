Joey Lauren Adams

Since appearing as Simone Kerr in Dazed and Confused, Adams went on to star in Coneheads, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Big Daddy and Chasing Amy, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She has also appeared in TV shows including United States of Tara, Grey’s Anatomy, Veronica Mars and Still the King.

Adams has been married to cinematographer Brian Vilim since 2014.