Marissa Ribisi

The Los Angeles native — and twin sister of Giovanni Ribisi — played Cynthia, who ends up falling for Wooderson’s charms. After Dazed and Confused, she appeared in True Crime, The Brady Bunch Movie, Pleasantville and Don’s Plum, and racked up a few TV roles on Friends, Felicity and Tales of the City.

The actress married singer Beck in 2004. The “Loser” singer filed for divorce in 2019 and the pair’s split was finalized two years later. The duo share son Cosimo and daughter Tuesday.