Matthew McConaughey
Dazed and Confused was McConaughey’s first major movie gig, and the actor didn’t waste any time making his mark. In fact, his role as Wooderson expanded once he arrived on set and started vining with his castmates. Wooderson’s iconic line — “alright, alright, alright” — was also all McConaughey’s idea.
The Texas native later starred in films including Interstellar, Magic Mike and The Wolf of Wall Street and led season 1 of HBO’s True Detective. In 2014, he earned an Academy Award for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.
McConaughey married model and designer Camila Alves in 2012, and the pair have three children together.Back to top