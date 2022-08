Michelle Burke

Burke played Mitch’s friendly older sister, Jodi Kramer. After her turn in ’70s denim, the actress starred in movies including Coneheads, Major League II, Midnight in Saint Petersburg and LOL. She also appeared in TV shows including Tales From the Crypt, Little Men, Sliders and Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior.

She married singer-songwriter Scott Thomas in 1995, and the pair have three children together.