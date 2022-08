Parker Posey

Posey starred as the terrifying senior Darla Marks, who took hazing to a new level. She has since played memorable characters in films including Best in Show, You’ve Got Mail, Superman Returns, Josie and the Pussycats, The Sweetest Thing and Inside Out. Her many TV credits include Louie, The Staircase and Search Party. In 2018, she published a memoir titled You’re on an Airplane.