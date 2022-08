Rory Cochrane

Cochrane appeared as long-haired stoner Ron Slater, who is perhaps one of the most beloved characters from Dazed and Confused. In the years that followed, the actor starred in films including Empire Records, Argo (which saw him reunite with Affleck), Public Enemies and Black Mass. From 2002 to 2007, he played investigator Tim Speedle on CSI: Miami.