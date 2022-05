Filming Has Wrapped

Feldman confirmed that “filming is complete [and] editing is underway,” in April 2022. Two months earlier, Diana Maria Riva, who plays Detective Perez, revealed on Twitter that she had filmed her final scene for the series. “And that, Ladies & Gentlemen, is a series final wrap for Det. Perez,” she wrote in February 2022. “So grateful to have been a part of this… So excited for you all to see this story play out. Big love to my #DTM family!!!”