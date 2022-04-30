It Was Always Intended to End at Season 3

In August 2020, Feldman explained that she always wanted Dead to Me “to be a relatively short-running” show and wanted to wrap things up on her terms. “Halfway through shooting season two, an idea came to me that felt very true to the show — and I realized that it could be a really great way to end it,” she told THR at the time. “A lot of it is intuitional. I follow my gut with these things. Also, I was inspired by [Fleabag creator] Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She just decided that two seasons of her wonderful show was enough.”