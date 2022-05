Season 3 Will Deal With That Car Accident

In the final moments of season 2, Ben drunkenly crashes his car into another vehicle, which, unbeknownst to him, is being driven by Jen and Judy. Feldman teased that the new episodes will “launch from the end of season two and that cliffhanger” in August 2021, so fans likely won’t have to wait long to learn if anyone survived the wreck — and what consequences are waiting for them if they do.